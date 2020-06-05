Bogle Investment Management L P DE Buys Shares of 19,771 Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI)

Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMI. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huami by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Huami in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huami during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huami by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Huami during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Huami from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Huami from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

HMI opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53. Huami Corp has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $153.72 million for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 22.09%.

Huami Company Profile

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

