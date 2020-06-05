BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.70 ($40.35) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €42.02 ($48.86).

BNP opened at €36.02 ($41.88) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €41.21. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

