BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:BREI opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.78) on Friday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.55 ($1.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.29. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.
About BMO Real Estate Investments
