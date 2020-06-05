BMO Real Estate Investments Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:BREI)

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:BREI opened at GBX 59.25 ($0.78) on Friday. BMO Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 103.55 ($1.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.29. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About BMO Real Estate Investments

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

