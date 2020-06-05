B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 410 ($5.39) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BME. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B&M European Value Retail to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 376 ($4.95) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 406 ($5.34).

LON:BME opened at GBX 378.90 ($4.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 353.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.86. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 439.90 ($5.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.08, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.23.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

