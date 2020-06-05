bluebird bio Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($2.88) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.88) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.35). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.92) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($12.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.55) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $66.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. bluebird bio has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $143.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.99) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in bluebird bio by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total value of $28,433.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,297. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

