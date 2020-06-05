BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.57.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.14.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $1,834,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $151,768.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.