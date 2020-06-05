BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Earning Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BioMarin Pharmaceutical earned a daily sentiment score of -2.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s analysis:

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.57.

BMRN opened at $107.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $112.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $502.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,041 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $151,768.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,029.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $1,834,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,217,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,606,725 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

