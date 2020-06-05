BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Sells $1,036,100.00 in Stock

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Director Harold J. Wiens sold 3,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,036,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $252.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $243.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.15. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 1 year low of $155.17 and a 1 year high of $282.52.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.32 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $218.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 92.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at $3,015,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the first quarter valued at $23,279,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

