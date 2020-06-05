BidaskClub Downgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Sell

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Shares of AUPH opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a current ratio of 21.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

