Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Earning Very Critical Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Best Buy earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the technology retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Best Buy’s score:

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nomura decreased their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Best Buy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.52.

Shares of BBY opened at $79.92 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $60,132.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,352.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $47,403.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,730.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,098 shares of company stock valued at $28,256,718. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.