Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) has been trending very positive on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of 3.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAMXF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAMXF opened at $65.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $84.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

