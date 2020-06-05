Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. HSBC set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.88 ($61.49).

BAS stock opened at €57.28 ($66.60) on Friday. Basf has a 52 week low of €37.36 ($43.44) and a 52 week high of €72.17 ($83.92). The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €46.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.06.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

