Barclays Raises Ascential (LON:ASCL) Price Target to GBX 265

Ascential (LON:ASCL) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 213 ($2.80) to GBX 265 ($3.49) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ascential to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 340.90 ($4.48).

Shares of ASCL stock opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 243.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 311.83. Ascential has a 1 year low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Duncan Painter acquired 42,951 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.04) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($130,514.09).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

