Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BARC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.84) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 156.93 ($2.06).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 125.28 ($1.65) on Wednesday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.59.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley acquired 132,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 199,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,675,718.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

