Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,119 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,608 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after acquiring an additional 433,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth about $446,977,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.10.

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.93. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

