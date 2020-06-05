Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Holdings Reduced by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.10.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.08. 514,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,763. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

