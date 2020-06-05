Bango (LON:BGO) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BGO stock opened at GBX 155.07 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.25.

Bango Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology to enable mobile phone users to make payments for goods and services on connected devices primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers Bango Platform, which enables app stores and merchants to pay using carrier billing and wallets; Bango Grid that enables stores to plan, launch, and manage their payment routes; and Bango Boost, a tool to monitor and optimize carrier billing services.

