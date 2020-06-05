Bango (LON:BGO) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Bango (LON:BGO)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
BGO stock opened at GBX 155.07 ($2.04) on Wednesday. Bango has a 1-year low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $115.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 130.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 117.25.
Bango Company Profile
