Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Receives News Sentiment Score of -4.00

Media headlines about Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bandwidth earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Bandwidth’s analysis:

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bandwidth from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $113.40 on Friday. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,670.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,409 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $272,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 29,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,220,673.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,396 shares of company stock worth $7,383,627. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.