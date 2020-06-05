Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Banco Santander Brasil from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

NYSE BSBR opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Banco Santander Brasil has a twelve month low of $3.69 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSBR. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 208.2% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Banco Santander Brasil in the first quarter valued at approximately $514,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 286.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 185,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 114.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 172,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

