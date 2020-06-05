Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of -3.80

Media stories about Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Balfour Beatty earned a news sentiment score of -3.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Balfour Beatty stock opened at GBX 263 ($3.46) on Friday. Balfour Beatty has a 12-month low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 296.94 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 248.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 247.39.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Balfour Beatty to GBX 265 ($3.49) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 290 ($3.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 306.25 ($4.03).

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments segments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical installation, refurbishment and fit-out, and rail engineering services.

