BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 705 ($9.27) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 511 ($6.72) target price (down from GBX 700 ($9.21)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($10.00) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 759 ($9.98) to GBX 607 ($7.98) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 651.92 ($8.58).

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 515.32 ($6.78) on Wednesday. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.85). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 509.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 563.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.