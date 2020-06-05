B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

MUX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McEwen Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of MUX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.53. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 13.94% and a negative net margin of 112.02%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,107 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in McEwen Mining by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

