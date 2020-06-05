B. Riley Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – B. Riley dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

NYSE CDE opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDE. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 42,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

