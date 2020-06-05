Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Autodesk earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $225.20 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $227.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 230.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $223.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.57.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $31,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,010 shares of company stock worth $3,945,756 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

