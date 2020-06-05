Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Cut by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 632,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,802,000 after buying an additional 267,350 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1,741.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 113,894 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,320.00. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATO opened at $104.22 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $77.92 and a 12 month high of $121.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.82.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.