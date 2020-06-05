Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ascential (LON:ASCL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target on the stock.

ASCL has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC lifted their target price on Ascential from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 245 ($3.22) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ascential to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 340.90 ($4.48).

Shares of LON:ASCL opened at GBX 294.60 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 243.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 311.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ascential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.61).

In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 42,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 231 ($3.04) per share, with a total value of £99,216.81 ($130,514.09).

Ascential Company Profile

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

