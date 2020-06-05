Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Receives Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

News headlines about Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) have trended very negative on Friday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Asahi Group earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43. Asahi Group has a 52 week low of $27.09 and a 52 week high of $50.77.

Asahi Group Company Profile

Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd. manufactures and sells alcoholic beverages, soft drinks, and food products in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Alcohol Beverages, Soft Drinks, Food, and Overseas. The company offers alcoholic beverage products, including imported beers, non-alcohol beer taste beverages, wines, shochu and whiskey products, ready-to-drink beverages, happoshu products, and spirits.

