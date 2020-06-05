Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Down 28.6%

Shares of Arctic Star Exploration Corp (CVE:ADD) were down 28.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, approximately 2,214,369 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2,026% from the average daily volume of 104,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

About Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. The company primarily explores for diamond and niobium/rare earth deposits. Its flagship project is the Timantti diamond project covering an area of 243 hectares exploration permit and 193,700 hectares exploration reservation located in Finland.

