Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $5.50. The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.21. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 147,292 shares changing hands.

ARCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 25.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,821,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,814 shares during the last quarter. INCA Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 5,547,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,935,000 after buying an additional 175,946 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 5,495.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,264,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,049 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 603,275 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Arcos Dorados during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. 36.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $859.14 million, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.95.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.02 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcos Dorados Holding Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

