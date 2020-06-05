Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Rating Reiterated by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $285.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.58% from the stock’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura boosted their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $322.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.17. Apple has a 52-week low of $170.27 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The firm has a market cap of $1,409.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Heard Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

