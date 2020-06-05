Analyzing GENFIT S A/ADR (GNFT) and Its Competitors

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ: GNFT) is one of 141 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare GENFIT S A/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million -$72.96 million -2.67 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors $736.66 million $133.10 million 4.97

GENFIT S A/ADR’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. GENFIT S A/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.9% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.3% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 2 4 3 0 2.11 GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors 1347 4169 8378 385 2.55

GENFIT S A/ADR currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.65%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 24.08%. Given GENFIT S A/ADR’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GENFIT S A/ADR is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A GENFIT S A/ADR Competitors -3,184.49% -154.39% -38.23%

Risk & Volatility

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GENFIT S A/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, indicating that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GENFIT S A/ADR rivals beat GENFIT S A/ADR on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

