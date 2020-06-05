Analyzing Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL)

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) and Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Level One Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank Ozk pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Level One Bancorp pays out 9.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank Ozk has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Level One Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank Ozk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Bank Ozk and Level One Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank Ozk 26.16% 8.02% 1.38% Level One Bancorp 18.73% 10.85% 1.12%

Volatility and Risk

Bank Ozk has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Level One Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.4% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.2% of Level One Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank Ozk and Level One Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank Ozk $1.27 billion 2.49 $425.91 million $3.30 7.40 Level One Bancorp $84.66 million 1.63 $16.11 million $2.11 8.48

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than Level One Bancorp. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Level One Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank Ozk and Level One Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank Ozk 0 5 2 0 2.29 Level One Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25

Bank Ozk presently has a consensus price target of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 3.59%. Level One Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.08%. Given Level One Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Level One Bancorp is more favorable than Bank Ozk.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats Level One Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial mortgages; commercial and industrial loans with lines of credit, term loans, and owner occupied mortgages to small businesses; loans under the SBA lending program; residential real estate loans; construction and land development loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and automobile loans, as well as credit card services. In addition, it offers cash management services, treasury management services, and mobile banking services. The company serves individuals, owner-managed businesses, professional firms, real estate professionals, and not-for-profit businesses. It operate through 14 offices, including 12 full-service banking centers located in southeastern Michigan; and a mortgage loan production office in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Level One Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan.

