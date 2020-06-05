Analysts Issue Forecasts for EnWave Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (CVE:ENW)

EnWave Corp (CVE:ENW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnWave in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.20 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for EnWave’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of EnWave from C$1.35 to C$0.85 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CVE ENW opened at C$0.74 on Wednesday. EnWave has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 million and a P/E ratio of -23.13.

EnWave Company Profile

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

