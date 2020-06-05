Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.41, approximately 1,504,667 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,498,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

AMKR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti lifted their target price on Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $49,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at $129,729.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 38,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

