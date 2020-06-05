Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) rose 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.51 and last traded at $25.66, approximately 429,023 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 458,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $202.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.33 per share, with a total value of $243,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,150.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson purchased 2,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders acquired 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.