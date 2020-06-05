Ameriprise Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,496 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 451% compared to the average volume of 453 call options.

AMP stock opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.84. Ameriprise Financial has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 38.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra dropped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

