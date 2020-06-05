American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) PT Raised to $139.00 at UBS Group

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AWK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

AWK stock opened at $130.70 on Friday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.28.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd M. Yates purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,395. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 858.3% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

