American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) PT Raised to $98.00

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.61.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.80 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.08%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $854,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

