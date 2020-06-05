American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after ValuEngine upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $9.28, but opened at $10.29. American Eagle Outfitters shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 20,739,951 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEO. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

