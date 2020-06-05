American Eagle Outfitters Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.90 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.54). American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,015 shares in the company, valued at $755,803.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,371,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after purchasing an additional 281,727 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 133,013 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,245,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

