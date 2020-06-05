Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Hold Rating at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.72% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ambarella from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ambarella from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ambarella in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.75 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $36.02 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -42.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.44 and a quick ratio of 8.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Ambarella’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $38,439.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,295.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $257,606.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 942,174 shares in the company, valued at $36,735,364.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,767 shares of company stock worth $1,921,039 in the last 90 days. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ambarella by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 430,915 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 954,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

