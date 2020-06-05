Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.23, approximately 9,586,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 6,375,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

In related news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8,308.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,310,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,684,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $22,651,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 355.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after buying an additional 1,446,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.