Allogene Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.66) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.71). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.95. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. 57.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 146,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $6,294,426.00. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $107,528.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 over the last ninety days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

