Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 8%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)’s share price was up 8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $126.19 and last traded at $121.66, approximately 523,644 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 301,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.65.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $167.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $409.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $442,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,835.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Pollard purchased 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.61 per share, with a total value of $97,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $878,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,379,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,828,000 after purchasing an additional 254,951 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 24,484 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 294,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

