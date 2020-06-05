Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glovista Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 33.7% during the first quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 253,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,200,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.21.

BABA stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.99. 121,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,679,300. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $231.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

