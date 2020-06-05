Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after buying an additional 960,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,523,000 after buying an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,554,000 after acquiring an additional 878,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

