AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of AIQUY stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR’s payout ratio is 41.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 19.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,549,000 after purchasing an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.