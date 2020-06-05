AerCap (NYSE:AER) Trading 8% Higher

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)’s share price traded up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.54, 1,865,186 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average session volume of 2,023,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.24.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AerCap by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,164,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $70,570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after acquiring an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,263,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 384,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth $7,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

