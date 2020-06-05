Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $57,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 47.9% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.89.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,499 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $788,269.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,557,073.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $206.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.27. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

