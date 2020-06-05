Abercrombie & Fitch Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.68) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – DA Davidson cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($2.68) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.90). Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

ANF opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $733.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz acquired 15,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $156,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

